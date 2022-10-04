Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Florida Recovery Will Be Determined on Need

Florida's recovery relief money will be based on need, not on race, despite what Vice President Kamala Harris implied in recent comments, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We are Americans," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We're not Republicans versus Democrats. We're not white versus black. We are Americans. And the need for relief will go where it is needed."

Harris has come under fire after she told the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum last week that the federal government "has to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity."

The White House press office clarified Harris' comments, leading Cammack to ask when the White House will "hire Mr. Clean because that's all that they do out of that press office is clean up after [Joe] Biden's and Harris' word salad and inappropriate and inaccurate remarks."

"I don't know what she's thinking, but that's absolutely not what is happening," said Cammack. "The administrator of FEMA had to course correct because there was panic that folks weren't going to be able to be eligible based on those remarks."

But the Biden administration is more focused on division than coming together, said Cammack, "and that's why they're they're going to be here for a very short period of time. In the midterms, we're going to win, and in 2024, we're going to take the White House back."

Meanwhile, the response to the emergency in Florida has been great, and the Florida delegation, Republicans and Democrats, have come together.

"We have all in some way been affected by this storm," Cammack said. "In the eastern portion of my district, we saw about 350 homes that were flooded that we're still dealing with that aftermath in the suburbs of Jacksonville."

But what happening now is the "good in humanity," said Cammack, noting she's seen license plates from as far away as Montana on cars with people coming in to help with the recovery efforts.

"I can't tell you how many of my local district officers and fire rescue personnel have been down to southwest Florida, helping boots on the ground with the devastation, but they are facing long, long days well into the night helping rescue people there," Cammack said. "This is not just restoring power lines and poles. An entire new grid has to be built down there … say a prayer for our first responders. They're putting it all out on the line."

