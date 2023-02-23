Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Dylan Lyons 'Was a True Professional'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that her "heart just breaks for the victims" following the recent shooting near Orlando, Florida that killed a local reporter and a child.

Cammack said on "John Bachman Now" that "the people who are law-abiding citizens are the ones that are actually going to be impacted negatively, regardless of the weapon that he used."

She added, "my heart just breaks for the victims, in fact, I knew one of the victims, Dylan Lyons. He was a reporter in Gainesville for several years, covered our campaign, covered several stories that we were a part of. And my heart just breaks, he was a true professional and … it's heartbreaking."

When asked about DirecTV, Cammack said that she "had a conversation with some representatives from DirecTV and they'll be in my office next week, So I'm looking forward to hearing what their rationale was for having pulled Newsmax off the air."

She continued, "I think people don't realize that the conservative movement is truly under attack … the censoring of conservatives, it really is a problem in our country. So, I'm looking forward to that meeting on the books, having that meeting and then taking action immediately thereafter."

