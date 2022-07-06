Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Florida Abortion Ruling Victory for Constitution

A court's ruling that Florida can keep its ban on abortions that take place past 15 weeks of pregnancy is a win not only for the right to life, but also "for the sanctity of our Constitution," Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I am so lucky to live in a state where we have incredibly strong leadership out of our state officials, of course, Gov. Ron DeSantis at the helm, but it was actually our attorney general, Ashley Moody, who within minutes of the district circuit judge issuing that ruling [to lift the ban] that she filed an appeal, which has led to the will of the people here in Florida to be upheld," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

In Florida, the state promptly filed an appeal soon after Circuit Court Judge John Cooper finalized an expected order blocking enforcement of a 15-week ban that took effect on Friday, which automatically froze the injunction.

"Our entire system of government is predicated on this notion of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Cammack said, noting that after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, states like Florida are "leading the charge in protecting life, and I couldn't be more proud of that."

The congresswoman, meanwhile, slammed companies such as Disney which have promised to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

"It's interesting how they like to choose ala carte the human rights issues that they're going to uphold," she said. "When it comes to all lives or unborn lives, they don't seem to [care]. It's really interesting that as these companies continue to push out this woke messaging to try to appease the limousine liberal base that is growing across the country.

"They're also really quiet when it comes to the fact that many of these companies do not offer maternity leave or paid maternity leave. "

Cammack said Republicans are working on legislation to help make adoption more accessible and more affordable, as well as finding ways to support working mothers.

"That's what the pro-life movement is all about," she said. "It's about empowering women and being part of the post-Roe generation means that we have a tremendous responsibility to stand up for our women."

The congresswoman also on Wednesday slammed California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for running advertising urging people in Florida to move to his state "where we still believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love."

"He would have been better off taking all that cash that it cost him to do that and just lighting it on fire," she said. "There's a saying in politics that you never punch down and so clearly what we're seeing here is a pathetic attempt by Gov. Newsom to take a swipe at our governor, who is now being known as America's governor, because he stands up for families and individuals and businesses."

She added that "60,000 Californians over the last three years now getting Florida driver's licenses because they're fleeing California because of oppression … if it wasn't so sad, it would be funny, but I mean, what do you expect when you have a guy who's related to Nancy Pelosi and has lower approval ratings than Joe Biden?"

