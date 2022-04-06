Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Disney on 'Wrong Side of History' on Florida Rights Law

The Walt Disney Company is "on the wrong side of history" with its opposition to Florida's parental rights law, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"This bill is less than 10 pages and not once does it say 'gay' within the text of it," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is all about saying to parents you have control over your children's education and that teachers should not be discussing gender identity or sex or sexualization with kids that are 5, 6, 7, and 8 years old."

The legislation, Cammack said, "is an anti-grooming bill and when you look at the teachers that are outraged over this legislation, these are the ones that are talking about coming out to their students. These are the ones that are talking about discussing their sex lives with students. It's wholly inappropriate."

Disney, shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1557, which has been nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents, drew fire for being "woke" when it announced that its goal as a company is to push for the law to be repealed or struck down.

The bill prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through the third grades.

Cammack added that as "53% of Democrats support this legislation and parents across the country agree," Disney has chosen the wrong side of the issue.

"I have several friends who have worked in the past for Disney and some that currently do, they feel like they aren't being heard," she said. "They feel like they're constantly drowned out, told to sit down and shut up and be quiet because it doesn't fit this liberal progressive agenda."

Disney's stock "is plummeting" as a result of its opposition to the bill, Cammack said, adding that the company will "have to answer to their shareholder about why they continue to push an agenda that has nothing to do with their core business model."

Parents save for years to take their children to visit a Disney park, and "they don't want their children indoctrinated once they go through those gates," she continued.

"They want them to have an experience of a lifetime that is wholesome and preserves their innocence," said Cammack. "This is totally the wrong track, and if they were more interested in being inclusive, how about bringing down those ticket prices that are about $200 a pop for just one of the parks?"

Meanwhile, the White House has said it is monitoring the Florida law, and Cammack said she believes that's because of its opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"He stands for liberty," she said. "He stands up for parents. He stands up for small business, and that is a huge threat to the liberal progressive agenda … Gov. DeSantis stands for small-government principles. He wants parents to make the best decisions for their kids."

She also accused Disney of being hypocritical over its stance against the bill, considering it continues to operate theme parks and do business in several other countries with far more restrictive laws, including in China, "where you have a human genocide taking place."

"They want to say, oh, we care about the LGBT community," said Cammack. "No, they don't. They just want to do what they think is in the best sense for their current woke leadership."

