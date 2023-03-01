Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Time WH Admits COVID Leaked From Lab

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday it's time for the Biden administration to admit the coronavirus pandemic resulted from a lab leak and not from a wet market in Wuhan, China, as many initially believed, and to hold China accountable for the devastation it wrought.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Department of Energy have indicated the virus leaked from a lab, with Wray saying Tuesday it "most likely" leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But the White House has yet to declare it publicly.

"There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Tuesday. "There is just not an intelligence community consensus."

Cammack told "The Chris Salcedo Show," "We obviously have been doing this song and dance, knowing full well that this is political rather than policy. It's time the Biden administration steps up and say the quiet part out loud: that this originated from a lab leak, and it's time to hold China accountable."

Cammack sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has oversight into discovering the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's so important that we do the investigative work and show the American people and the world what is really at play here, because that's when we can then actually go after folks and hold them accountable," Cammack said. "But I don't trust the Biden administration to do that work for us."

