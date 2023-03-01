×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kat cammack | covid | origin | china | lab

Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Time WH Admits COVID Leaked From Lab

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 07:49 PM EST

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday it's time for the Biden administration to admit the coronavirus pandemic resulted from a lab leak and not from a wet market in Wuhan, China, as many initially believed, and to hold China accountable for the devastation it wrought.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Department of Energy have indicated the virus leaked from a lab, with Wray saying Tuesday it "most likely" leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But the White House has yet to declare it publicly.

"There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Tuesday. "There is just not an intelligence community consensus."

Cammack told "The Chris Salcedo Show," "We obviously have been doing this song and dance, knowing full well that this is political rather than policy. It's time the Biden administration steps up and say the quiet part out loud: that this originated from a lab leak, and it's time to hold China accountable."

Cammack sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has oversight into discovering the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's so important that we do the investigative work and show the American people and the world what is really at play here, because that's when we can then actually go after folks and hold them accountable," Cammack said. "But I don't trust the Biden administration to do that work for us."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday it's time for the Biden administration to admit the coronavirus pandemic resulted from a lab leak and to hold China accountable for the devastation it wrought.
kat cammack, covid, origin, china, lab
294
2023-49-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 07:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved