Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: CR a Continuation of Status Quo

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., voiced on Newsmax on Tuesday her opposition to a continuing resolution bill.

Joining in alongside several of her Republican compatriots' sentiment, Cammack tells "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the American people did not elect a Republican House majority to continue the same old same old.

"If there's one thing that Republicans and Democrats can do well in Washington, it is maintain the status quo," Cammack says. "And I think what you're seeing play out in real time is a disruption of that status quo."

"I can tell you there was two dozen individuals that were either 'Nos' or 'Undecided' on the continuing resolution, which essentially made it dead on arrival, and that's why all of us said, 'We've got to get back into this room.' For me personally, a CR is just a continuation of the status quo."

"At this point, like I said, getting back to regular order single subject bills — things that the American people have demanded that they have elected their representatives to do now — we have an opportunity to do it, and I don't care if we have to work through the weekend. I don't care how long it takes. We have to get this done now."

Around the time Cammack was making her appearance on Newsmax, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared on MSNBC to voice her frustration with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's inability to keep respective members of a House GOP faction in line.

"There's absolutely no reason why we should have a government shutdown," Yellen said. "Democrats in both the House and the Senate and Republicans in the Senate are ready to pass appropriations bills or a continuing resolution to keep the government open and operating for the American people."

The government will run out of funding at the end of the month unless Congress passes the temporary funding bill.

"Speaker McCarthy needs to find a way to do his job, which is to pass a continuing resolution," Yellen added.

