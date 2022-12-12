Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: 'Border Security Is Non-negotiable'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that protecting the southern border is "non-negotiable" amid a bipartisan Senate push to provide amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Those pushing for the legislation were "saying the quiet part out loud" — admitting there is a border security crisis after denying it — Cammack told Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"It is non-negotiable," Cammack said. "In no world should border security be attached to any deal because it should be a standalone."

She added, from her perspective, "this is a dead-on-arrival piece of legislation."

Cammack is specifically referencing an effort led by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., that would approve roughly $25 billion toward border security, provide 2 million DACA recipients amnesty, and extend Title 42 for at least another year.

Meanwhile, the congresswoman pointed to incoming "accountability" for Democrats and President Joe Biden's cadre over allegations they colluded with Twitter during the 2020 presidential election.

"For the first time in a long time, there will actually be people held accountable for all of the misdeeds from years past," Cammack said of Republicans controlling Congress. "I'm not talking just about, like, the Hunter Biden stories. I'm talking about Hillary Clinton and her infamous, 'Oh, I accidentally erased 33,000 emails.'"

"People need to understand that there is no double set of standards in this country," she continued. "And that's what the political elites and the liberals on the left have been living by — a completely separate set of standards."

Cammack also cited Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and those involved in the attempt to create the infamous Disinformation Governance Board as investigations that should take place next term.

