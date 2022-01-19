Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: 'Biden Should Apologize' for Destroying America in First Year

President Joe Biden should apologize for destroying the country in his first 52 weeks in office during his first press conference in 10 months, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on “American Agenda” Wednesday.

“I think he should start with an apology to the American people for absolutely destroying our country in a record 52 weeks,” Cammack said during the program. “It doesn't matter which crisis you want to cherry pick. I mean, it could be Afghanistan, it could be the border, it could be the crime occurring in our cities, it could be inflation.

"It could be any number of crises that we are facing. He owns every single one of them, and that's evidenced by his 33% approval rating, which is the lowest in modern day history for a president in his first year.”

Biden was scheduled to hold his first official press conference in 10 months at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Cammack said she believes the American people want Biden to express “a sense of confidence” for the country as he enters the second year of his term Friday.

“I think at the end of the day, Americans want to hear from their president, a sense of confidence, a sense of positivity, and a vision,” she said. “Instead, all we have seen has been this progressive, Democratic socialist, liberal agenda wish list of things that have no connection to everyday Americans.”

Cammack said that many Americans are struggling to live in “Biden’s America,” dealing with high inflation, losing jobs from the vaccine mandates, and rising crime in many cities throughout the nation.

“If you're a senior on fixed income, you cannot afford to live in Biden's America. If you are a service member, active duty, your commander in chief will leave you behind, that is Biden's America,” she said. “If you are a first responder, particularly a law enforcement officer, you're going to be defunded by this president, that's Biden’s America.

"If you are a first responder that worked under the COVID debacle they want to make sure that you are a villain today if you don't get the jab. I mean, Biden’s America is terrifying.”

She said that while the country “stinks” for everyday Americans under his leadership, the cartels trafficking people at the southern border, and members of the Chinese Communist Party are quite happy with the way he is governing.

