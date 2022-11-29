Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Congress Has to Hold Mayorkas Accountable

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress may impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas if he doesn't resign.

Cammack told "American Agenda" that "for the first time in a long time, Congress has to do something that they've refused to do, which is hold people accountable. So what [likely incoming Speaker of the House] Kevin McCarthy has done is he's put down the marker saying, 'if you don't resign by Jan. 3, we will take the steps to investigate every single lie, every single misstep that you have taken, Mayorkas.' "

The congresswoman said, "that then lays the groundwork for impeachment, that is the necessary protocol that we have to follow in order to remove him as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

"He has been completely negligent in many ways, but in other ways, I think he has been very deliberate in keeping the border open per the Biden policy, and so whoever comes next will be in the exact same position."

Cammack added, "But we have to send a message that you cannot have an open border policy, putting our national security at risk without consequence. There are going to be consequences moving forward, and that's exactly why the American people hired Republicans to take the House come January."

