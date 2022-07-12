Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Abortion Is 'a Losing Issue' for Dems in Midterms

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday that the midterm congressional elections are “really coming down to kitchen table issues,” as voters struggle to put food on the table and gas in the tank amid record-high inflation and soaring energy prices.

“When I travel around my district, my families, particularly the young, working-class families that I serve, they're worried about gas prices,” the Sunshine State congresswoman said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “They're worried about groceries. They're worried about the fact that you can't find baby formula or tampons on the shelves.”

“I think on federal level politics, this whole notion that the left is going to push really hard to codify Roe, it's really a losing issue for them, because what they're actually saying is that they want to legalize murder of infants up into the day before delivery and that is a losing issue,” Cammack continued. “No sane person is for that.”

The Florida Republican said that, driving around “Main Street America” people are anxious “that food is getting more scarce and more expensive and the fact that it’s virtually impossible to drive around because gas is so expensive.”

As the youngest Republican woman in Congress today, Cammack, 34, said that women her age and younger are concerned about President Joe Biden’s “war on young women across this country.”

“I know that the left thinks that that automatically translates to one issue, which is abortion, but what Dobbs v. Jackson did was it returned the issue back to the states where people have a louder voice,” she said.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion, states have been determining how the controversial procedure should be regulated by crafting legislation either banning it or expanding access to it.

According to Cammack, the November midterms won’t be about abortion, no matter how much money the Democratic Party spends on the issue.

“I think it's about Republicans returning to issues that are winning with middle-class America and the Democrats are off on a ledge somewhere, talking about issues that nobody really cares about,” she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!