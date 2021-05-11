Kash Patel to Newsmax TV: Biden Continuing to Politicize National Security

Kash Patel, the former chief of staff of the Department of Defense, on Monday evening ripped President Joe Biden’s "continued politicization" of national security after reports emerged of plans to have private companies surveil social media websites for extremist content.

Patel said on Newsmax TV's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that "It is the continued politicization by the Biden administration of the national security of the United States of America. As a former federal prosecutor who worked in the national security division of the Department of Justice, when there was intelligence and evidence to act on orders of white supremacy or domestic terrorism, we would do so.

"And the fact that they haven't issued the following statistic: domestic terrorism is at its lowest point in U.S. history in the last quarter of a century, and as far as the other so-called white supremacy going on in the DoJ and the Department of Defense, when I was chief of staff there, that was so utterly offensive to hear to the men and women who served in the United States Army, and it’s not buttressed by any facts. It's just a continued politicization of this narrative that they want to be true, and now they're going to farm it out to other corporations who could make money off American taxpayers?"

He later claimed that coverage of the Capitol attack has been "absurd," saying, "and I'll give you a perfect example from Jan. 6th that highlights how absurd it is, the further politicization of the intelligence community. The fact that they're using no evidence to support their claims of white supremacy is only further sort of laughable when you say on Jan. 6th, when you're around the U. S Capitol, the Subways and the Starbucks had boards around their windows and signs. Are you telling me that the Subways and Starbucks have better intelligence and evidence in the United States government to collect? No, that's ridiculous."

Patel went on to accuse FBI Director Christopher Wray of withholding a report from the government and the media that identified "a very specific target," before the violent protest occurred.

"The FBI had a report specifically point to a very specific target that Wray chose not to distribute to the U.S. government and the public media so it could later be used as this narrative that they continue to spend … you just have to look at the indictments that were issued in this case, 400 people arrested, 398 of them had absolutely nothing to do with Trump or pro-Trump organizations. Those are the facts."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here