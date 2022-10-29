NH Candidate Leavitt to Newsmax: Rival Backed All of Biden's Policies

New Hampshire GOP House candidate Karoline Leavitt Saturday on Newsmax slammed her Democrat rival, incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas, for having voted for the policies of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "100% of the time," saying they have led to "devastating consequences for families like my own."

"We have a lot of momentum; and it's because voters in my home district of New Hampshire, the first seat, are ready for change," the 25-year-old candidate, who if elected will be the youngest woman elected to Congress, said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

Families are being hurt by 8.2% inflation and skyrocketing energy costs that are leaving New Hampshire residents with a home heating oil shortage heading into the cold winter season, said Leavitt.

"New England and New York are facing a home heating oil shortage and suppliers are rationing the home heating oil, telling folks they should only be partially filling up their tanks because there's not enough supply," said Leavitt. "That's a direct result of what my Democratic opponent has supported: a real war on our domestic energy production. And it doesn't have to be this way."

But Democrats, including Pappas, "have decided that we're going to have this big switch to renewables, which is unsustainable and unrealistic; and now people are paying for it literally," Leavitt added. "We need to get back to energy independence on day one ... Folks are choosing right now between heating and eating, and it does not have to be this way."

When asked about her age and the track records of other younger people, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have won seats, Leavitt responded that it's "very personal" for her to run in the midterm election.

Leavitt was an assistant press secretary in the Trump White House and then went to work as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

"Since the day that I launched this campaign, I've called myself in our campaign 'the homegrown fighter.' And it's very personal to me to be running for this office," she said. "My family's a small-business family. I'm the first in my immediate family to graduate from college. And I grew up in the district I'm running to represent; so the issues the folks that are facing our personal to me and my family, as I know they are to them."

Further, Levitt said she takes the responsibility "very seriously, and I look forward to advocating for fiscally conservative policies to end this runaway inflation to pass a truly balanced budget and to stand up for hardworking families like my own. I look forward to doing great work on behalf of my home district, and we've proven ourselves over the past year to do just that."

She also said she laughs and has "rolled my eyes" at claims from Pappas that she is an extremist.

"This is what the Democrats are doing to every Republican across the country right now," said Leavitt. "They're calling us names because they don't have a policy to stand on. They have no record of results. My opponent refers to himself as a bipartisan problem solver. He is a partisan problem creator."

But voters in New Hampshire are "very smart," she said. "They see through the political name calling, and they want to hear from you directly. And that's what I've been giving to them: talking to them one on one, blocking out the negativity and offering real solutions to the problems that we're facing. And that's why we'll be victorious."

