Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Voters Ready to Move on to November

Voters are ready to turn the page away from the primary and focus the momentum to the general election after former President Donald Trump's win in South Carolina over its former governor, Nikki Haley, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Trump's campaign, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Last night was a tremendous victory for President Trump," Leavitt told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Our team is thrilled. The results were called within minutes of the polls closing … he won by 20 points. And as you saw him talk about last night with all of those South Carolina elected officials surrounding him, the Republican Party is unified. We are ready."

Now it's time to "start using all of our resources, time and energy against our real opponent, which is Joe Biden and the radical Democrats who are destroying this country with the wide-open southern border, the mass invasion of illegal people in every community of this country, with their decimation of our American economy," she added.

Trump, said Leavitt, is the "peace president."

"He has promised to bring peace around this world and the war in Ukraine and fight back against our adversaries who have been emboldened by Joe Biden's weakness," she said. "That's our focus from here on out, and we're very excited about it."

Leavitt also discounted a Quinnipiac poll showing Haley defeating Biden in a hypothetical matchup, insisting there are "far more polls showing President Trump beating Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup."

"There are far more polls showing President Trump winning over independents by nearly 20 points," she said. "A recent poll had him winning in every key battleground state he's leading with Hispanic Americans.

"He's leading with women as well. Those are key demographics that the Democratic Party needs and those people are increasingly dissatisfied with President Joe Biden's administration."

Leavitt also rejected Haley's argument that Trump is being distracted by his court case proceedings.

"He's never been more focused, more tenacious to fight for the people of this country and to bring it back to greatness," she said. "All of these legal witch hunts just fire him up and fire the American people up more to have a big victory in November … these are radical people in positions of power that are tearing apart this country and that's what fires President Trump up to fight on behalf of America and make it great again."

