Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems Panic on Trump's Hispanic Support

The left and the media are panicking as they see former President Donald Trump's poll numbers with Hispanic Americans rising, as a recent Wall Street Journal survey showed that he is currently winning 43% of that demographic, Karoline Leavitt, from MAGA Inc, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"The left-wing media is panicking as they watch Joe Biden's numbers with Hispanic Americans crumbling," Leavitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The Biden campaign is currently spending millions of dollars to target Hispanic Americans, since he is losing major ground with them, Leavitt said.

"He's losing ground with this demographic, just like he's losing ground with every demographic, all Americans, it's for the same reasons," Leavitt continued. "Hispanic Americans, just like all Americans, want a strong economy, good schools for their children, they want faith in the public square to be respected and not denigrated by our federal government, and they want strong borders.

"Many Hispanic Americans, their families came here legally and the generational sacrifices that their families have made are being trampled on by Biden's open-border policies."

