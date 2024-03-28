Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Focused on Election Integrity

The Trump campaign is working closely with the Republican National Committee on election integrity, as it is a top issue for voters nationwide, Karoline Leavitt, the campaign's national press secretary, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We are so excited to be working hand-in-hand with Chairman [Michael] Whatley and co-chairwoman Lara Trump," Leavitt said on "Wake Up America." "We want every voting Republican to feel as though their ballot will both be cast and counted on November 5, so we're working together as one lean, mean efficient machine with one goal, and that goal is victory in November."

Lara Trump, in an interview this week with NBC News, called on Republicans to embrace early voting, to help Trump get a lead on the race, and Leavitt said the former president and the campaign agree.

"President Trump embraced early voting throughout the entire primary," she said. "That's a large part of why he had historic wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, winning more votes than any presidential contender on either side of the aisle. It's why he's swept Nevada and had historic wins in South Carolina because we did encourage voters to vote early, if their states allowed it."

Leavitt said the campaign will continue to educate voters on the laws in their states and counties.

"The reality is, we wish the rules were different," she added. "We wish there was ... voting [by] paper ballots, but unfortunately, we have to play by the rules that we were given."

That means educating voters on the law to ensure that they are voting for Trump "because he has the best message in this presidential election," said Leavitt. "That includes educating not just Republican voters. But of course, independents and disillusioned Democrats who are fed up with Joe Biden's horrible policies."

Lara Trump also said that the RNC doesn't support paying her father-in-law's legal bills, but she did defend a joint fundraising agreement to fund a committee that would be used to pay his legal bills without the RNC needing to give him money directly.

Donors, though, can "opt out" of paying his legal fees, she said.

"It is very unfortunate that Joe Biden and the Democrats are leading witch hunts against [Trump] and it's unfortunate that they are using the court system in an attempt to bankrupt him and shut down his country's or his family's multibillion-dollar real estate empire," Leavitt responded. "Our campaign is focused on fighting these witch hunts in the court system and continuing to have President Trump out there on the campaign trail fighting to earn the vote of every American voter, bringing his winning message to every corner of this country. The Democrats don't want him to have the ability to do that."

Leavitt also commented on the support Trump is getting from people who voted for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"We welcome all Americans," Leavitt said. "We welcome Republicans, independents, disillusioned Democrats who realize that we cannot afford four more years of Joe Biden's policies."

