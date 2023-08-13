Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Biden, Garland Interfering in Election

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are "doing everything possible to remove Donald Trump's name off the ballot and interfere in this election," Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for the Make America Great Again PAC, told Newsmax on Sunday.

She cited Garland naming Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate the president's son, Hunter as a prime example.

"They're putting David Weiss on this case, the same [person] that helped cut Hunter Biden the very sweet sweetheart deal before it blew up in their faces," Leavitt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's not an impartial lawyer. Any American with common sense, like those great people in Iowa, can see right through that."

She also criticized the timing of former President Donald Trump's trial, with special counsel Jack Smith requesting a Jan. 2 trial date, just weeks before the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.

"He's had 28 months to investigate Donald Trump, and they want to do it right before those great people in Iowa go to vote," said Leavitt. "Common sense Americans see this for what it is. It's election interference, and it's a cover-up for the Biden corrupt crime family."

Smith, she added, "is a henchman for Joe Biden and Merrick Garland."

"He has a long history of targeting Republicans," Levitt said. "He was involved in the Lois Lerner arrest scandal, he single-handedly took down Bob McDonnell, the former Republican governor of Virginia, in which the Supreme Court overruled unanimously because they saw that Jack Smith was abusing his power and privilege as an attorney."

This means he's a "guy who hates Donald Trump, just like Alvin Bragg in New York with that indictment," said Leavitt. "And now we see down in Georgia another far-left district attorney with Fani Willis, who is a woman who campaigns against Donald Trump.

"As soon as she brought forth this indictment against the former president, she used a fundraising platform, she actually started a fundraising website to boost contributions from her supporters. These people are not serious litigators of the law, they are corrupt, far-left Democrat hacks who hate Donald Trump, hate the American people, and want to imprison him for not doing nothing."

