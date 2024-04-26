Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: White House Subjects Biden to 'Elder Abuse'

Reports that President Joe Biden has changed how he walks to and from Marine One is further proof that he "does not have the physical or mental stamina" to serve as the president for another four years, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for former President Donald Trump's election campaign, told Newsmax on Friday.

"Let's be very clear about what is going on in our White House right now — elder abuse," Leavitt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That is what Joe Biden's staffers and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, are engaging in."

According to an Axios report Friday, Biden, 81, is now often surrounded by aides when walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One, rather than by himself, drawing less attention to his stiff gait.

Some of the president's advisers told the outlet that they are concerned that videos of the president walking alone, particularly on grass, highlight his age.

The president told aides weeks ago that he would prefer a less formal approach to walking to the helicopter and suggested that they walk with him.

"He shuffles around every time he gets on Marine One," Leavitt told Newsmax. "He stumbles and fumbles over his words every time he reads off a teleprompter, even though his staff makes the words ginormous for him. Just a few days ago, he was reading his speech, and he actually said, 'pause', the keyword at the end of the speech. I mean, it's unbelievable. Imagine if Donald Trump did that. It would be wall-to-wall coverage from the fake news for weeks."

The media also covers for Biden, she maintained, "especially the fake news cable networks that push lies to protect Joe Biden and constantly slander President Trump all day."

Meanwhile, Trump is spending "hours and hours" in court and still visiting a construction site in Manhattan at 6:30 a.m. "when Joe Biden was most definitely still asleep."

Leavitt also commented on Pennsylvania's primary election, after earlier this week 17% of the voters there chose former candidate Nikki Haley over Trump, but rejected the thought that he has an "alleged Nikki Haley problem."

"There are millions and millions of people, more than 100 million people who will vote on November 5 and they will determine the election," she said. "There's six months to go, and there's a great case to be made about why they should vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden."

Biden's base, she added, is "very fractured."

"You see these Palestinian protests erupting on college campuses across the country," she said. "Jewish Americans are rightfully upset with how Biden has handled the war in Israel. You see African Americans moving towards President Trump by historic margins that we've never seen for a Republican candidate before. He is winning Hispanic Americans."

