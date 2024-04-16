Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Fair Jury 'Impossible' for 'Joe Biden's Trial'

As the second day of jury selection begins in former President Donald Trump's business records trial in New York City, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Trump's campaign told Newsmax on Tuesday that "all our legal team is asking for is a fair jury," but that may be "impossible" to do in "[President] Joe Biden's trial."

She further told "Wake Up America" that she's "lost faith in the United States" because of Trump's "Communist show trial in the middle of the media capital of the world."

"Of course, they did file a motion to change the venue in this case, understanding that Manhattan is one of the most liberal places in America and it's going to be incredibly difficult to get a fair jury for President Trump here, especially when he is the most famous person in the world," Leavitt said.

"Everyone is going to walk into that courtroom with a preconceived bias, but not just that," she added. "It's so very clear that [District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and the judge know exactly what they're doing. They know that this is an election interference case and an attempt to weaken President Trump and to confine him to this courtroom."

But instead of going after criminals, Leavitt said, Bragg, "is a George Soros funded and appointed prosecutor who has spent his entire career campaigning on getting Donald Trump."

"We no longer have an equal system of justice, watching President Trump being treated like a criminal in this city that he helped build, when there are real criminals running free in the streets," Levitt added. "But President Trump will continue to fight not only for him but for his family. And for this great country, and that's why he's running for president again."

Leavitt also railed against Judge Juan Merchan, based on Trump's claims that he may not be allowed to attend his youngest son Barron's high school graduation. Merchan has not made an official ruling on the May graduation date but warned Trump he could face jail time if he is not in court every day.

"This is a witch hunt to try and tear down the leading presidential candidate in this next election, but unfortunately for all of these Democrats, they picked the wrong guy to mess with," said Leavitt.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team will keep trying to find a fair jury, but it will be "nearly impossible," just like it is "nearly impossible to have a judge who can honestly oversee the case when he has supported President Trump's political opponent in this next election. The entire thing is a sham."

Leavitt said that Biden has weaponized the justice system against his political opponents but "he doesn't have that same courage to debate the president."

"Just yesterday, Joe Biden's White House refused again to commit to a debate," she said. "President Trump is ready to do it anytime, anywhere, anyplace. Joe Biden is a coward. He should stop abusing our justice system to try and defeat his opponent. He should beat him fair and square on the issues that matter to people like immigration, like inflation, like our border, and like the fact that we are on the brink of World War III right now."

