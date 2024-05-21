Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Prosecution Has Not Proven a Crime' in N.Y. Trump Case

The prosecution in Donald Trump's legal expenses trial "has not proven a crime," but Judge Juan Merchan is going to force the trial to the jury, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

"I don't think the judge is going to do the right thing," Leavitt told Tuesday's "National Report." "If he had done the right thing, he would have recused himself from this case from the very beginning because he is a highly conflicted, partisan judge.

"He's a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden. He should have never been overseeing this case in the first place, but our defense team is 100% right to file this motion to dismiss the charges."

"They've spent 20 days on the stand, and they never proved a crime," she continued. "They didn't even come close to proving the 34 felony counts that they are charging President Trump with, and it's because President Trump never committed the crimes that they are alleging. The prosecution has known this all along."

Leavitt, who has been in the courtroom with Trump several times during the course of his trial, said that Tuesday is "just another sad day to watch President Trump back in that courtroom, talking to the media and not really able to fully speak about the case because he has an unconstitutional gag order that is hampering his ability to really talk about what's going on in that courtroom."

"I can't even get into that with you guys either because of the unconstitutional gag order, which is just, it's a travesty of justice," she said. "As you mentioned, legal experts on both sides of the aisle, even on CNN and MSNBC, which I'm sure kills them to admit it, but it's the truth: The prosecution has not proven a crime and we expect this case to rest very soon, and it will ultimately be in the hands of the jury, and we hope that they do the right thing based on the evidence, based on the law, and also for this country.

"This is a witch hunt, and our country has never seen anything like it."

Trump's lawyers rested their defense Tuesday without the former president taking the stand to testify. Members of the jury were sent home until May 28, when closing arguments are expected.

The jury could begin deliberating as early as next week to decide whether Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal legal payments to Michael Cohen to allegedly silence Stormy Daniels' allegations of an extramarital affair.

The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case.

