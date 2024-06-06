Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Defend Freedom for Greatest Generation

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on the 80th anniversary of D-Day that the U.S. needs to defend the freedom that the greatest generation paid for with their lives.

"We owe it to the greatest generation and every veteran that has honorably served our country to defend our freedom, to elect a commander in chief who understands that America is the biggest and baddest country in the world, and we're going to use our leverage as the United States to demand peace, not cave in the face of evil, which [President] Joe Biden sadly, tragically, has done in the last three-and-a-half years," Leavitt said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Marine veteran Carl Dekle gave an interview in June 2022, when he was 100 years old, in which he lamented the current state of the United States.

"I am so upset that the things we did, and the things we fought for, and the boys that died for it, it's all going down the drain," Dekle said then. "Our country's going to hell in a handbasket."

The decorated World War II veteran reportedly died two months later in Plant City, Florida.

Leavitt said Biden's "weakness" is to blame for Dekle's observations and that the United States and the world were in better shape when former President Donald Trump was in office.

"That is just heartbreaking to watch, a true hero who put his life on the line for freedom and for democracy, and is now watching it unravel under Joe Biden's crooked, corrupt, dishonest and weak regime," she said. "Joe Biden is the weakest commander in chief this country has ever seen, and that is why evil around this world and our adversaries have been emboldened in their aggression.

"It's because of Joe Biden's weakness that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine," she continued. "It's because of Joe Biden's weakness that China has promised to inevitably take Taiwan.

"It's because of Joe Biden's incompetent policy to embolden our adversaries in the Middle East such as Iran that they launched that brutal attack on our friend and ally nation, Israel. None of this was happening when President Trump was in the White House, because he led from a place of strength that deterred our adversaries and emboldened our allies."

