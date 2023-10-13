Kari Lake to Newsmax: Finish the Wall and Bring Back Trump Border Policies

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration should "finish the wall and enact" former President Donald Trump's immigration policy in order to stem illegal immigration.

Lake, in an interview on "Newsline," criticized the Biden administration for the situation at the southern border, saying that the country is particularly vulnerable to a terrorist attack similar to the attack on Israel last weekend.

"Thousands of people are pouring across every day, we know that known terrorists are coming across and the point is that we're watching fighting-age men just run across the border," Lake said.

"We are not vetting these people, and they are here. It's not a matter of if we get attacked, it's a matter of when," she continued. "Will it be today? Will it be tomorrow? Next week? Next month?"

Lake went on to say that the U.S. should "go back to Trump's border policy, which I don't care who you are, and if you love him or didn't love him, his border policy worked."

She added that the United States should "finish the wall and enact the same policy President Trump had, and we've got to be extra vigilant [and] careful, watch our families because what happened in Israel can happen here in the blink of an eye."

