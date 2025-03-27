Kari Lake to Newsmax: Voice of America Will Be Lean, Mean

Kari Lake, senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Thursday that her goal is to save taxpayer money while making sure Voice of America is putting out relevant content.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Lake said she is working on cleaning things up and rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars at the agency.

"We're already in a battle," Lake said. "We've got several lawsuits that we're in the middle of, but that's what happens in Washington, D.C., when you try to shrink down the bureaucracy. The snakes come out and they try to fight you and they try to bite you, but we're biting back."

Lake said Voice of America has not been run properly, noting she recently canceled a $250 million lease for an office building, while placing employees on administrative leave.

"We're going to make it lean and mean," Lake said. "This agency will exist. These outlets will exist. But we want to boil them down to where they're modernized, they're not full of waste."

Lake said the product is "1990s style TV."

"The world has moved to a digital platform," Lake said. "We're going to modernize and make it better, make it actually useful so it's not spreading anti-American propaganda. We want to be spreading information that is in alignment with our diplomatic policies."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com