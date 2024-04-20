Kari Lake to Newsmax: NY Officials Will 'Rue The Day' of Trump's Trial

Prosecutors in New York City will "rue the day" charges were brought up against former President Donald Trump, as his criminal trial in Manhattan will only galvanize his supporters, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The people of New York are turning quickly into Trump supporters, and people will vote for him and vote for him in huge numbers," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "The Count."

Trump was surrounded by supporters in New York when he visited the bodega in Harlem where store worker Jose Alba, 64, in 2022 stabbed a man to death who was assaulting him. Alba was charged with second-degree murder, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in Trump's criminal trial on falsifying business records, eventually dropped the case.

"I love watching the pictures of President Trump out with the people," Lake said. "He is a man of the people and everybody loves him ... that's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate because we need to have backup when he gets to Washington, D.C., and he needs to have people who are going to be pushing the Trump agenda, which is an America first agenda."

She added that while she is campaigning, she hears from Arizonans who are huge Trump supporters who are telling her that they are eager to vote because "things have gotten so bad" with the economy and more.

"When you see the Democrats now, all this is happening with President Trump, the sham trials, they are doing the same thing, by the way, to me in Arizona with a bunch of Soros and Obama-linked attorneys coming after me, trying to take me off the campaign trail," Lake said. "They don't want outsiders in Washington, D.C. They don't want this corrupt system to be toppled and replaced by a system that works for we the people."

Lake also Saturday spoke out against the House vote passing $95 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. "What they did when they voted to further aid for Ukraine, they were waving Ukrainian flags around and chanting 'Ukraine,'" she said. "I don't know what country I'm in anymore. I think the American people are shocked and floored by what we witnessed in the House of Representatives today, and we've got to have a huge come to Jesus moment with these people."

She also called it "despicable" that the Senate would not move forward with impeaching Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"He and Joe Biden are responsible for the invasion at our southern border," she said. "The reason that we have the economy in shambles, the reason that we have the fentanyl crisis, the reason we have millions of people pouring into this country is Joe Biden and Mayorkas. Any lawmaker or politician who will not vote to move forward with this impeachment, frankly, has blood on their hands."

