Kari Lake to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Not a Partisan Issue'

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in Arizona, stressed Monday on Newsmax that the crisis at the southern border was "not a partisan issue."

"When fentanyl kills you, it doesn't ask your voting history before you're poisoned. And the cartels don't ask what your policy stances are before they send violence into your neighborhood," Lake told "Greg Kelly Reports."

Lake said she was glad to speak beside Democrat Jorge Maldonado, the mayor of Nogales, last week while advocating the completion of former President Donald Trump's border wall in southern Arizona.

"Maldonado said, 'Something's got to give. This cannot continue along.' There's no more room at the inn, as they say," Lake explained. "We need to stop this nonsense at the border and start putting Arizonan families first and American families first."

Lake is expected to win the Republican primary and face off against Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego and independent Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds the seat and was previously a Democrat.

A poll from Noble Predictive Insights taken Oct. 25-31 shows Gallego ahead of Lake by six percentage points, 39% to 33%. Sinema was in a close third at 29%.

The seat will be critical to Republicans' attempts to retake the upper chamber, where they are currently narrowly in the minority.

Lake previously ran in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election against then-Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Lake lost to her by 17,000 votes, 50.32% to 49.65%.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com