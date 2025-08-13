Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Woke Must Be Destroyed'; Election Integrity Key

Kari Lake, senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, delivered a fervent message to Newsmax on Monday night: She wants nothing less than the complete eradication of "wokeism."

Lake dismissed the idea of merely resetting woke ideology on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Bob Brooks.

"I don't want [a] reset. I want woke destroyed," she said, arguing that wokeism has inflicted profound harm, particularly on the young — whether through pushing transgender surgeries on children or teaching youth to despise America."

Lake said the demonization of national identity and traditional values has taken root in schools, challenging societal cohesion.

"It has caused our children great harm," she said.

Her solution? A cultural and electoral counterattack rooted in election integrity.

Lake tied the demise of wokeism directly to reforming America's voting systems. She voiced support for Election Day paper ballots and the elimination of voting machines, calling such measures "not a popular topic necessarily," but essential for "really fair elections across this country."

She said when each legal voter casts a paper ballot, the influence of fringe "weird stuff" will dramatically shrink — perhaps to merely 4% or 5% of the electorate — while "common sense individuals" regain the voice to elect their representatives.

Lake's election‑integrity campaign echoes her past initiatives. In 2022, she and colleague Mark Finchem filed a federal lawsuit seeking to ban electronic voting machines. That case was dismissed because of lack of evidence, and their attorneys were sanctioned.

Nonetheless, Lake's team pressed forward with legal challenges to the certified results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by 17,117 votes, alleging ballot‑printing issues and signature‑verification failures. Courts ultimately found no clear evidence demonstrating such problems altered the outcome.

Although Lake's recounts and lawsuit efforts fell short in court, her narrative remains grounded in restoring public trust.

"When we get serious about election integrity, that means fair elections … we're not going to see all of this crazy stuff," she said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com