Tags: kari lake | newsmax | nikki haley | gop primary | donald trump

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Haley Should Drop Out, Support Trump

By    |   Monday, 11 December 2023 09:53 PM EST

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, told Newsmax on Monday there could be a spot in a Trump administration for former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, chances that could increase "the sooner she gets out" of the GOP primary.

It was a facetious answer to a hypothetical question, one that Lake used to make a larger point on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"I would guess the sooner she gets out, the more likely that would happen," Lake said. "But I don't know about that. They've said some pretty terrible things about President Trump."

More important, Lake said, is that Haley and the rest of the GOP candidates end their candidacies and "coalesce" around Trump.

"I'm sure she'll do fine. I don't think she has to worry," Lake said. "She has allies that will probably give her a job and she'll be just fine. But we're not going to be fine if we stay divided as a party, and this is why I think it's important to start to bring Republicans together. Coalesce around President Trump, a man who's proven he can do the job."

Lake also reacted to the fact that Haley is stagnant in one Iowa poll despite a shot of momentum recently from GOP mega donors and a Koch Network endorsement.

"I think she's topped out," Lake said. "She's a nice lady. I've had a chance to meet her. This is a tough year to go against a giant like President Donald Trump. And eventually these other candidates are going to realize this is a futile effort. They're going to step back. They're going to step out of the race, and I hope that they quickly do that and endorse President Trump."

Lake added about Republicans in general: "We have so much in common, 90 to 95% we agree on. And when we sit and concentrate on the 5 or 10% we disagree on, we're not going to go anywhere. But when we concentrate on the things we agree on, we can accomplish great things for our country."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


