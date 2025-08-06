Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Good Things' in First 200 Days

Kari Lake, senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday she's "very encouraged" with the deportation numbers through the first 200 days of the Trump administration.

Lake joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to border czar Tom Homan's announcement the day before that deportations have surpassed 300,000. And 1 million illegal immigrants have left the country on their own.

Lake agreed it's also a stark reminder that 15 million entered the country illegally under the Biden administration.

"I saw it with my own eyes. It was just tragic to see. And you think of the children who were trafficked. But I think the fact that so many Americans are signing up to be ICE agents. And I heard Kristi Noem, our great secretary of homeland security, say 80,000 Americans have signed up," Lake said.

"They want to take part. They want to help send these people back home, repatriate them back to their homeland and save our homeland."

"And so I'm actually very encouraged. I see good things happening in this first 200 days," she added.

