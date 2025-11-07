Kari Lake to Newsmax: Will Miss Drunken Pelosi Press Conferences

Kari Lake, the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, took a swipe at retiring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Newsmax Friday.

"The one thing I might miss is her seemingly drunken press conferences she would do," Lake said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"You would just look at her and go, 'What is she saying?'"

Lake also bashed Pelosi for the time she ripped up President Donald Trump's speech following the State of the Union and for a video she did from her posh home during the COVID-19 pandemic that Lake said made her look out of touch.

Pelosi announced her retirement from Congress earlier this week, having represented her San Francisco district since 1987.

But Lake praised her for her ability to get Democrats to fall in line with her policies.

"She had control over them to vote the way that she wanted to," Lake said. "The one thing I will give credit to the Democrats for is they do stick together."

Lake said she wished Republicans would fall in line like Democrats do.

"We have the greatest president, the most consequential president," Lake said. "We're trying to get everybody behind him to make some moves."

"And it's like herding cats sometimes in Washington, D.C," Lake added.