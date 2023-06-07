Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Little Rays of Hope' in Younger Generation

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Wednesday that she's optimistic about the trajectory of America because she sees "little rays of hope" amid the "zombie apocalypse" of younger generations in blue cities.

"I think these leftist governors, these leftist mayors — they're really hinging on Marxist — they want our young generation to be depressed, drugged-out, numb, so that they can push this nonsense on them," Lake said during her appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "It's a lot easier to control people when they are reliant on drugs, reliant on government, reliant on welfare."

"When you are an individual who's strong, aware of your rights and liberties, you don't want any of that stuff," she continued. "And that's why they dumb them down in school, they don't teach the Constitution, they get them hooked on just decrepit music and culture, hooked on drugs, and it's very startling what's happening to our young generation."

Lake said that during the course of her campaign, she "saw so much of that on the streets of Phoenix and some of the blue cities, in Tucson. It looked like a zombie apocalypse.

"But then I saw little rays of hope when I saw young people joining up with our campaign, saying, 'We want to get involved in politics because we realize that if we don't step forward right now, somebody else is going to chart the course for our future. and that future looks very, very bleak.'

"So I do believe there's some young people who are seeing what's happening with these cities, with this terrible leftist policy, and saying, Wait a minute. I don't want that for my future. And maybe some of that crazy policy will wake them up."

Commenting on the 79th anniversary of D-Day on Tuesday, Lake said that "you can't even fathom this generation doing that and having that courage to do that."

"We're losing that Greatest Generation, and we need to buck up, get strong, and really do everything we can to save our country," she said. "Hopefully, those young people will wake up someday."

"I think the ones that are fit and who would want to get into the military are looking at our commander in chief, bumbling Joe Biden, and saying, I don't want to serve under that guy. I don't want to serve in a military where they're doing drag shows on bases, where they're talking about going totally woke," she added.

Lake said that she thinks the trajectory of America is actually "good," regardless of whatever current problems there may be.

"We needed to wake up and get pissed off a little bit, right?" she said. "Because we were busy living our lives.

"I know I was busy working, raising my children, and now COVID hits. And then this flush of all kinds of crazy things happening since COVID, where every day we wake up to another story that's just insane and we're going, Are we living on Planet Crazy here?

"It's pushed a whole bunch of moms and dads to say, I am getting involved. Maybe I don't have time, but I'm going to make time.

"I'm going to that meeting at the school board. I'm going to get more involved in school. Maybe I'm going to homeschool my kids. Americans needed a little bit of a kick in the butt to get more politically involved, and I think it's great."

