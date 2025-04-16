Kari Lake to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James' Fraud Referral Is 'Karma'

Kari Lake, newly assigned to the State Department, told Newsmax on Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James' referral for alleged mortgage fraud was "karma."

This is "karma," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"What she did to President [Donald] Trump was so outrageous and so horrible to abuse the justice system this way. And now it looks like she's in real trouble.

"She was accusing President Trump of doing what she's actually done, which is falsifying records. And so it will be interesting to watch as we see some real justice done," she said.

"And ... I actually think she's going to look really good in orange."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com