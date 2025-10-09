Kari Lake to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James 'Will Look Good in Orange'

Kari Lake, a senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Thursday the indictment of New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James is proof that "law and order" is finally being restored — and she didn't hold back.

"The good news is, I actually think that Tish is going to look really good in orange," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I think it might be her color."

Lake said she wasn't surprised by the charges — which accuse James of mortgage fraud and making false statements on loan documents — but she was relieved to see the law applied evenly for once.

"She's a top law enforcement officer," Lake said. "She should be thrilled that this administration is following the law to the letter."

James was indicted earlier Thursday by a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors alleged she falsely claimed a Virginia property was her primary residence to obtain favorable mortgage terms. The indictment marks a dramatic reversal for James, who long accused President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization of inflating property values to obtain business advantages.

Lake called the development "not retribution" but justice.

"I don't think it's retribution at all," she said. "I think it is law and order. It's justice. There was a wrongdoing here. It sounds like it's a solid case. We're going to get more information as the days unfold, and I think it's going to be an open-and-shut case, a real easy one."

Lake drew a sharp contrast between James' prosecution and the previous civil case she filed against Trump and the Trump Organization. She said the president endured "nonsense" trials while violent crime spiraled out of control in New York.

"Meanwhile, New York City devolved into a crime haven where criminals were running the streets and not being prosecuted," she said.

Lake added that she hopes the indictment is a turning point in restoring accountability.

"It's about time that we have law and order — that the people who pay their taxes and work hard can walk on the streets and not have to be surrounded by criminals, including potentially someone like Tish," she said.

