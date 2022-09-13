Kari Lake to Newsmax: Katie Hobbs 'Doesn't Want to Debate'

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday that her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, "doesn't want to show up for the job interview" after she declined a debate.

A spokesperson for Hobbs said Sunday that she would not debate Lake, the GOP nominee, calling her "a conspiracy theorist," and saying a debate "would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling."

When asked about Hobbs' decision, Lake said Hobbs has "decided that she doesn't want to debate, she doesn't want to show up for the job interview."

"She wants the job, but she doesn't want to show up and ask the people of Arizona to hire her and I'm willing to show up," Lake told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." "I agreed right away, and I've even asked the [Citizens] Clean Elections Commission to extend the deadline for her to find some courage and show up.

"I will be there. I'm applying for the job."

Lake touted her conservative, America First platform.

"I'm asking for the people of Arizona to hear me out and listen to the policies that I want to put forward to help Arizonans," she added to host John Bachman. "We have a great policy when it comes to securing our border, educating our children so they can get out of high school ready for the jobs that are out there.

"We also want to make sure we have voter integrity here in Arizona, and we want to make sure that we have a water policy going forward so that Arizona can continue to grow as people find this such an attractive state to move to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!