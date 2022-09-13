×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kari lake | katie hobbs | debate | arizona | governor | midterm | election

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Katie Hobbs 'Doesn't Want to Debate'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Tuesday, 13 September 2022 02:44 PM EDT

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday that her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, "doesn't want to show up for the job interview" after she declined a debate.

A spokesperson for Hobbs said Sunday that she would not debate Lake, the GOP nominee, calling her "a conspiracy theorist," and saying a debate "would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling."

When asked about Hobbs' decision, Lake said Hobbs has "decided that she doesn't want to debate, she doesn't want to show up for the job interview."

"She wants the job, but she doesn't want to show up and ask the people of Arizona to hire her and I'm willing to show up," Lake told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." "I agreed right away, and I've even asked the [Citizens] Clean Elections Commission to extend the deadline for her to find some courage and show up.

"I will be there. I'm applying for the job."

Lake touted her conservative, America First platform.

"I'm asking for the people of Arizona to hear me out and listen to the policies that I want to put forward to help Arizonans," she added to host John Bachman. "We have a great policy when it comes to securing our border, educating our children so they can get out of high school ready for the jobs that are out there.

"We also want to make sure we have voter integrity here in Arizona, and we want to make sure that we have a water policy going forward so that Arizona can continue to grow as people find this such an attractive state to move to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday that her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, "doesn't want to show up for the job interview" after she declined a debate.
kari lake, katie hobbs, debate, arizona, governor, midterm, election, campaign
322
2022-44-13
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved