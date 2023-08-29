×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kari lake | joe biden | corruption | pseudonyms | classified documents | donald trump | emails

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Americans Waking up to Biden Corruption

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 08:32 PM EDT

Americans are waking up to President Joe Biden's corruption and the government that defends him, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Lake told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the Southeastern Legal Foundation's FOIA request to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to produce 5,400 emails, electronic records, and documents containing Biden's pseudonyms is a historic moment in the United States.

"I do think [Americans] are waking up," Lake said "[They are] realizing that every corner of our federal government has just gone corrupt."

Speaking about NARA, Lake said, "I mean, 18 months ago, they watched as [former] President [Donald] Trump's staff packed up the boxes of declassified documents — loaded it up — brought it to Mar-a-Lago. And then, you know, surprise, surprise, they end up going after him and raiding Mara-a-Lago. Meantime, they know all of these emails exist with Joe Biden's pseudonym. And who knows who they were written to?"

Those emails, used at a time when Biden was vice president, are web addresses containing ".gov" with names such as Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov and Gmail accounts such as robinware456@gmail.com and JRBWare@gmail.com, according to the New York Post.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Americans are waking up to President Joe Biden's corruption and the government that defends him, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday.
kari lake, joe biden, corruption, pseudonyms, classified documents, donald trump, emails
237
2023-32-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 08:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved