Kari Lake to Newsmax: Americans Waking up to Biden Corruption

Americans are waking up to President Joe Biden's corruption and the government that defends him, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Lake told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the Southeastern Legal Foundation's FOIA request to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to produce 5,400 emails, electronic records, and documents containing Biden's pseudonyms is a historic moment in the United States.

"I do think [Americans] are waking up," Lake said "[They are] realizing that every corner of our federal government has just gone corrupt."

Speaking about NARA, Lake said, "I mean, 18 months ago, they watched as [former] President [Donald] Trump's staff packed up the boxes of declassified documents — loaded it up — brought it to Mar-a-Lago. And then, you know, surprise, surprise, they end up going after him and raiding Mara-a-Lago. Meantime, they know all of these emails exist with Joe Biden's pseudonym. And who knows who they were written to?"

Those emails, used at a time when Biden was vice president, are web addresses containing ".gov" with names such as Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov and Gmail accounts such as robinware456@gmail.com and JRBWare@gmail.com, according to the New York Post.

