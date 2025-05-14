Kari Lake to Newsmax: Tapper Was Part of 'Intentional Deception'

CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson have been making the media rounds promoting their new book, which details former President Joe Biden’s mental decline and the numerous people in the media and the White House who aided in the cover up.

Kari Lake, who serves as President Donald Trump’s top adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Tapper, along with the rest of the mainstream media, "was part of the intentional deception of the American people."

"The mainstream media was deceiving America on so many different aspects under the Biden administration and what they were doing when it comes to the border, when it comes to policies that were hurtful to Americans, when it comes to their disastrous foreign policy, and this was their way of now coming out and just washing their hands of it and saying, Oh, we didn't know anything about it. Give us a break," Lake said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Lake, who previously ran for governor and senator from Arizona, said the media "spread a bunch of lies."

"It didn't take a genius or even somebody with a medical background to watch Joe Biden and realize something was wrong. Remember, he couldn't find his way across the White House lawn to the White House door. They had to help him off of the stage. Little children could see that something was wrong with this man, and Jake Tapper is now trying to act like he was oblivious to it. Nice try, Jake," she added.

