Kari Lake to Newsmax: ICE Protesters Playing With Fire

Released footage of the fatal Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis confirms the agent acted in self-defense and sends a clear message about the dangers of interfering with federal law enforcement, Kari Lake, acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said Friday.

"It's definitive, and it proves what we all kind of knew when we saw the very first headline — that an ICE agent had to shoot someone in self-defense," Lake told Newsmax's "Finnerty."

The cellphone video footage released Friday shows a tense, fast-moving confrontation Wednesday in Minneapolis that ended with an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Good after officials said the agent was struck by the vehicle she was driving.

Lake said her primary concern following the incident was that ICE agents across the country might hesitate to protect themselves while doing their jobs.

"I want the message to go out loud and clear to every member of law enforcement, every ICE agent: If you feel threatened, you have to protect your life," she said.

"The American people stand with you."

Lake said individuals who insert themselves into federal law enforcement operations do so at their own risk.

"If you're going to play with fire, you're going to get burned," she said.

"You cannot get involved in the middle of a federal police enforcement work like this and expect things to go smoothly."

Lake said the incident could have been avoided and expressed sadness over the consequences.

"There is a child out there right now who's missing a parent. That makes me sad," she said.

Lake blamed what she described as a growing hostility toward law enforcement for driving reckless behavior.

"The [Trump derangement syndrome] mind virus, the hatred of law and order that has gotten into the craw of so many people, is causing them to do such foolish things," she said.

Lake reiterated her support for ICE agents and law enforcement nationwide.

"We want our ICE agents to be safe," she said.

"We want them to continue the important work they're doing and not be deterred by a bunch of people who are acting radically."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com