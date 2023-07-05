Kari Lake to Newsmax: Question Hunter Biden About WH Cocaine

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, reacting to news that a substance testing positive for cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House, told Newsmax on Wednesday that if she was in law enforcement, she would "start by asking a few questions of Hunter Biden."

"I don't have police experience, but I have common sense," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "[Hunter Biden has] been around the White House quite a bit … we know his history. We know all about his disturbing laptop showing just a ton of drug use, among other depraved activities. So that's where I'd start if I were the police."

The substance was found in a plastic baggie Sunday night in a working area of the West Wing, and a U.S. Secret Service source debunked reports that the substance was discovered in the library of the presidential mansion, Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen reported.

"It was found in the West Wing in a work area, which is quite a distance from the mansion," the source told Rosen.

According to a New York Post report, the cocaine, which was in a small plastic baggie, was found in a cubby where employees and visitors store phones and other personal items that are not to be taken into other sections of the West Wing.

Lake told Newsmax, though, that "it's been so corrupt in that White House, and the Department of Justice and the government have been protecting Joe Biden and his son and all the criminals around them."

"What a terrible, sad day for the history of our country," she said. "You think of all of the moments that have transpired over the history of our great nation at the White House, and then you see how this has set us back … it's unbelievable what is going on in this White House, and it is an insult to every American out there."

Lake also responded to news that former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia has been working with Hunter Biden's legal team while helping with data analysis, saying that the Bidens "should be" concerned about the investigations they face.

"Some of our Republican congressmen and women have been doing a great job digging into what has been going on and what's been transpiring with the Biden family," she said. "There's a ton of evidence out there, and now we see the Republicans in Congress starting to dig around. I think the Bidens should be scared to death."

Lake also slammed Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, who has said she won't enforce state abortion laws, and Gov. Katie Hobbs for stripping county prosecutors of the ability to bring charges in connection with the state abortion regulations.

She added that people in her state want an attorney general and a governor who will uphold the law, but they're not getting that.

"We've seen these Soros DAs across the country, who look the other way when hardened criminals commit violent crimes," said Lake. "This is how the Democrat Party is operating right now. It's a lawless party."

Meanwhile, Lake has a new book out, called "Unafraid: Just Getting Started," and she said Wednesday that she titled it that way to give Democrats "a little bit of a chill up their spine," as she isn't walking away from politics after her loss to Hobbs.

"I am seriously contemplating a run, possibly for Senate," she said. "We have to have people in these offices who are truly representing the good people of Arizona. Right now, Arizona is not getting good representation in the Senate … with people like Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!