Kari Lake to Newsmax: Erase Hamas to Free Palestine

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 11:01 PM EST

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decried the protests in front of the White House over the weekend, telling Newsmax on Monday that the protesters' misguided efforts were due in part to the indoctrination they received from upper academia.

Lake tells "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "so many of these people" protesting in front of the White House "are young."

But, "when you look at the crowd, and you kind of zoom in and see the crowd, you realize that this is what happens with years and decades of indoctrination in our schools and universities."

"It's an indoctrination of our young people that don't really understand what's happening here. And anybody being for Hamas — the most barbaric terrorists on the planet — is just completely misguided. And I'm saddened that ... they don't understand what's really happening."

"I believe," Lake continues, "that we need to help Israel: wipe Hamas — the terrorists — off the planet. And that is what will help free the people of Palestine so that they are safer, and the people of Israel. It's Israel's duty, Eric, to help its citizens."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decried the protests in front of the White House over the weekend, telling Newsmax on Monday that the protesters' misguided efforts were due in part to the indoctrination they received from upper academia.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

