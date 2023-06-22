Kari Lake to Newsmax: Infighting GOP Can 'Shake It Off'

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and author Kari Lake told Newsmax on Thursday that the recent infighting among Republicans is something they can shake off "and move forward," saying Republicans are "fighting for the same mission, to save our country."

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lake said the Republican Party has an issue right now, "and I believe it's more of a Uniparty versus the America First movement. The Uniparty has a lot of people with ours behind their name, but they are totally opposed to a candidate who wants to put America first.

"There's a little bit of a battle that's out there right now," she said, "and I don't know if there's an easy way around it other than to have the people speak out and say, 'We don't want that. We don't want to go back to the old way of doing things, where it's endless wars, an economy that doesn't work for the people, wide open borders. We want to go toward commonsense policies where we get our country back.'"

Host Eric Bolling next spoke with Lake about Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who this week introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden under a privileged resolution, requiring House leadership to schedule a vote on the measure within two days. Boebert's motion reportedly rankled several Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who had introduced her own articles of impeachment against Biden last month.

On Wednesday, the Daily Beast reported that Greene tore into Boebert on the House floor and called her "a little b****." After huddling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday, Boebert agreed to forgo her push to force an impeachment vote this week, and the House voted to send a resolution to impeach Biden to a pair of congressional committees.

Lake — whose book, "Unafraid: Just Getting Started," comes out next week — was unfazed by the incident.

"I heard a little bit about that interaction between Lauren and Marjorie," Lake said. "Hey, we are fired up to save our country. And when you're fired up, sometimes not the perfect words come out. That's OK. We are on the same mission: to save our country."

Lake said she loved the fact that both Boebert and Greene "are fighting over who gets to push forward with the impeachment of Joe Biden. That's a great, noble thing to fight over. I'm glad that they both want to do it.

"Hey, we're on the same team. We are America First. We're on the same team; but sometimes, when in the midst of the battle, moving forward, tensions get high. Sometimes, we take it out on the people we love and those around us. It's OK. We can shake it off and move forward."

Though she isn't bothered by the reported troubles between Boebert and Greene, Lake told Bolling, "I have a real problem ... with the RINO [Republicans in name only] section of our party. That's where we need to really go mano a mano, and let them know that we're bringing back a government that we can trust in and giving it back to the people."

