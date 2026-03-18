Kari Lake to Newsmax: Americans 'Don't Have Faith in the Elections'

Kari Lake, who had been President Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax Wednesday that Americans "don't have faith in the elections."

She said that concerns over election integrity are widespread and demand action from lawmakers.

"The American people want this, and we need to secure our elections," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," citing polling and public sentiment.

"We know that they are fraught with fraud, mishandling of our elections, mismanagement," she continued.

"The American people don't have faith in the elections. There's a lot of people in the Senate who don't care that the American people have no faith."

Lake tied those concerns to support for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE America Act.

"We need to make sure that only legal citizens are allowed to vote. It's plain and simple: Pass the SAVE America Act and save our great republic," she said. "The American people want it, and you can't even get it past the filibuster."

Lake rejected criticism of voter ID laws, saying such requirements are not burdensome.

"This idea that we can't get an ID is insulting," she said, calling opposing claims "a load of baloney."

"The American people can see right through them right now."

Lake also warned of political consequences if the legislation stalls.

"Republicans have to get their act together and get this passed, or we won't win elections in the future," she said.

Republicans launched an unprecedented effort on Tuesday to hold the Senate floor and talk for days about the legislation requiring stricter voter registration rules as President Donald Trump pressures Congress to act before November's midterm elections.

The talkathon could last a week or longer, potentially through the weekend, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., tries to navigate Trump's insistence on the issue and Democrats' united opposition.

Lake expressed optimism that Senate leadership would act.

"I hope that he stands up and does the right thing. I think the pressure is building," she said.

"President [Donald] Trump is going to continue to push for this to be done."

Ultimately, Lake said her goal is broad acceptance of election outcomes, but only after changes are made.

"What we want is secure elections — showing an ID to prove that they're an American citizen, and then we can accept the results no matter who wins," she said.

"But right now, it's a mess. Everyone knows it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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