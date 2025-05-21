Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump Stands Up for What's Right

Kari Lake, President Donald Trump's top adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, praised the president for confronting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the treatment of white farmers in that country.

Lake told Newsmax on Wednesday the exchange with Ramaphosa shows he's not afraid to be bold.

"He's standing up for what's right around the world," Lake said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He wants to bring peace to the world. He no longer wants to see countries that are just succumbed to war and chaos and despair.

"And one of the worst things I've seen that has gotten the least amount of attention by the media is what's happening in South Africa where it's literally racism."

Lake said people in South Africa are being killed simply for being white.

"For him to allow this man to come into the Oval Office and call him out in front of the press, who, in my opinion, is guilty for not covering it, he was really calling out the press today," Lake said. "We all knew that this leader of this nation was doing terrible things, but who is adding to that? The press who refuses to cover it.

"He forced them to cover it on live television today. It was a brilliant strategy, and it's bringing to light a very important topic that we need to talk about, which is the racially motivated murders."

