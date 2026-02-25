Kari Lake to Newsmax: SOTU "100 Percent Perfect" Night for Trump

Kari Lake, acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump delivered what she called a "100% perfect" night.

She argued that Democrats' reactions in the chamber and the broader media response showed, in her view, a party and press corps out of step with "reasonable things."

Asked why Democrats "can't seem to" move toward the political middle, host Rob Schmitt suggested the party "can't win without the flank" that was visible and vocal during Trump's address.

Lake answered by pointing to what she called an exception inside the party, saying on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that at least one Democrat has seemingly figured it out.

"I think [Pennsylvania Sen. John] Fetterman has figured out how to be a Democrat in these times," and added that he "has come toward the middle on things" and at least "tries to find some common sense."

Lake said she still disagreed with him broadly, but argued he behaved differently than other Democrats during the speech, saying, "I don't agree with probably 85–90% of where he is, but he's trying to be decent," and adding that she believed he "stood and clapped for the reasonable things."

Turning to moments that drew applause in the chamber, Lake cited sports as an example, saying, "How do you not get excited for Team USA hockey?"

She then described what she said she saw from some journalists, adding, "You saw these filthy rats in the fake news media, standing there and acting like they hate America."

Lake said the night "was so revealing," and she argued it underscored partisan divides in how lawmakers responded to Trump's remarks.

She pointed to a moment involving immigration, saying Trump was "masterful when he said, 'Stand up if you support the American people over criminal illegal aliens,'" and she added that "people like the seditious [Arizona Sen.] Mark Kelly sat there and just stared him down."

She returned to reactions inside the chamber, saying it was "the embarrassment of those who showed up and sat on their hands and didn't cheer for somebody getting a Medal of Freedom," and she also referred to "a soldier who has come home after being wounded" and to what she described as "capturing [Venezuelan leader Nicolas] Maduro."

"They couldn't even clap and stand and say that they cared for the American people over illegal criminal immigrants," she added.

Lake concluded, "It was a really, really bad night for Democrats," adding, "I think they've hit rock bottom."

Finally, Lake presented an assessment of the president's performance at the State of the Union address, saying, "I'm actually glad the president had such a perfect night — it was 100% perfect."

Separately, House Republicans were circulating a new censure effort against Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, after he was escorted out of the chamber during Trump's address for disrupting the event.

