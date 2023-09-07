Lake to Newsmax: Trump 'Greatest Defendant' to Testify in Documents Case

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump would be the "greatest defendant" testifying in the federal Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

"He would be the greatest defendant to sit there and tell the story of what has happened to him," Lake said during "Newsline" on Thursday. "I can't think of a better man to communicate just the absolute hell he's been put through than President Trump. This is going to be the trial of the century, and the truth is finally going to come out, and I am absolutely looking forward to seeing that."

Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president in June on federal charges that he mishandled classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021.

"I actually think he could almost defend himself because he knows this case inside and out," Lake said. "He knows that it's just another witch hunt when, as I said, the real criminal is sitting in the White House right now, [President] Joe Biden."

Trump told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday that he would testify in his own defense in all four criminal trials.

"I look forward to testifying, ABC News reported Trump telling Hewitt on Wednesday. "At trial, I'll testify."

Lake said Wednesday's other announcement that the DOJ would likely indict Biden's son Hunter on gun and tax fraud charges is nothing more than a "consolation prize" after throwing the book at Trump.

"When you think of the criminal resume of Joe Biden this is small potatoes. This is nothing," Lake said. "I mean, a gun charge when we're looking at a guy who has committed tax fraud. We're looking at a guy who's committed money laundering. We're looking at a guy who is an unregistered foreign agent. He's working for foreign governments over America, and I think this is just a consolation prize."

She said the idea is to show that they are "going after" the younger Biden while trying to put Trump in jail for more than 100 years on "bogus charges."

"We want the 'big guy.' We want Joe Biden," she said. "We know that he has committed major crimes while sitting in the White House. He's the most corrupt individual to ever reside in the White House, and has committed anything from quid pro quo to treason, and they're going after President Trump instead. Joe Biden is a criminal, and we need to have charges launched against him."

