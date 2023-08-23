×
Tags: kari lake | donald trump | debates | gop | polls | economy | national security

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump's 'Already Proven Himself'

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 09:06 PM EDT

Kari Lake, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump has "already proven himself" and does not need to debate.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Lake argued that Trump made the right decision in skipping the Republican National Committee's first debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

"He's 54 points up in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. There's nothing to debate. Trump has already done the job. President Trump did an incredible job. People loved where the economy was.

"They loved where we were with national security. ... He's already proven himself."

However, Lake said the former president will debate President Joe Biden "any day of the week, any hour of the day."

The Republican debate are set to be hosted on Fox News at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Trump decided to skip the debate and sit down with Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview on Carlson's X account.

