Kari Lake to Newsmax: Trump's Support Rising Because He Fights for Us

Support for former President Trump has doubled, quadrupled, or even more because "the people in this country realize that Donald Trump is the only person who's standing up and fighting for us," former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Following Trump's speech Tuesday night, Lake told "Prime News" that the political establishment is "attacking him because they're truly going after us, and I think his support is going to double or quadruple, and we'll see it, we're going to watch these other candidates just fall away and become nothing, because President Trump will be the nominee. He will take back the White House, and we will lead this country to great things."

Lake called Trump's speech, which followed his arraignment in New York earlier in the day, "very sober."

"President Trump loves this country. I think that's pretty obvious to us. And to see how far we have fallen as a nation, that we are now going after our political enemies the way that the Joe Biden administration, the Democrats are, they have constantly been going after him since he came down that escalator, and the people are weary and tired of it. And President Trump is tired of it, and I think he's just saddened. He's looking out onto this crowd tonight," Lake stated, adding that Trump is "wondering what kind of a country we're going to leave to our children and grandchildren."

"I'm sensing a man who realizes that it is his destiny to win this election coming forth and save this country. He's moved, I think, beyond anger to a level of seriousness where he realizes that we've got very little time left on the clock to save America.

"What our founding fathers died for, to give us in this great country, and this great nation in our amazing constitution. We are on the verge of losing it all. And I believe there's one man who can stand in that gap and save this country and bring all of us along with him, and he's Donald J. Trump, and we saw him on that podium tonight," Lake said.

