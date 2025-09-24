Kari Lake to Newsmax: Brainwashed Youth Glorify Assassins for Attention

Kari Lake, a senior adviser at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, warned on Newsmax, Wednesday, that left-leaning rhetoric and cultural messaging are pushing young people toward violence and the glorification of political assassins.

Lake appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," where she said left-wing rhetoric is encouraging violence and shaping young minds to see political assassins as heroes.

"The rhetoric has basically been a message to the thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of mentally deranged people in that party that it's okay to get violent," Lake said. "It's ramping up. You'd think it would ramp down after we lost Charlie [Kirk] to an assassin's bullet."

Lake criticized politicians calling to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying such statements create "a powder keg situation with young people who, frankly, have been brainwashed and gaslighted."

According to Lake, many youths have been taught that achievement no longer matters. Instead, she said, "the only way they get attention is to make people who are brainwashing them, their teachers, their peers who've been brainwashed themselves into thinking that some of these assassins are heroes, is to go out in infamy, and it's just sick what is being said."

"It's very dangerous to take these young minds, which, frankly, have been through many of them, 18, 25 years of heavy-duty, hardcore brainwashing and indoctrination, and continue to push these hateful messages that a certain segment of the population are evil, bad, Hitleresque fascists, meaning the patriotic MAGA folks," Lake said.

"And no wonder we're seeing this. I mean, it really makes sense when you look at what these young people have been through, what is continuing to be shoved into their heads by a certain segment of the population, i.e., the media school culture, that we're seeing this as the result."

"It's so sad. It's got to stop," she added.

She also pointed to media reactions, citing MSNBC's coverage of the ICE shooting in Dallas, where a gunman fired from a rooftop, killing one detainee and injuring two others. Authorities said the attacker had written "ANTI-ICE" on a bullet.

Lake called the media responses hypocritical. "It's a little strange because only the right wing does terrible stuff like this, right?" she said sarcastically.

Lake applauded President Donald Trump's recent action against domestic extremist groups.

"I think [the] president calling for antifa as a domestic terrorist group, an organization, could be the beginning of bringing down these terror cells," she said.

Lake argued that constant attacks on law enforcement and conservatives escalate tensions. "Stop trying to turn conservatives who have a different political point of view into the enemy. It's very, very dangerous right now," she added.

Her comments followed official warnings from the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release last week that demonization of ICE and its officers is fueling violence, pointing to a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against agents.

"We have to turn down the temperature before someone else is killed. This violence must end," McLaughlin said.

