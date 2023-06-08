Kari Lake on Indictment: 'Joe Biden Is a Vulture'

President Joe Biden's Justice Department is indicting former President Donald Trump because they're very worried about him winning back the White House, Kari Lake told Newsmax on Thursday.

"People are firmly behind President Trump. They're tired of what's happening. He's an innocent man. And I don't care what Joe Biden's Justice Department throws at him. We will never stop backing President Trump. They're so worried about him," Lake told host Sebastian Gorka.

"They're trying to stop him because they know he's more popular than ever, that Americans miss him. They miss his policies," Lake continued.

Lake then implied that Trump was indicted on the same day that the American public learned about allegations that Biden took bribes and payoffs from China and Ukraine in order to distract from the Biden scandal, stating that "America's onto it."

"America's onto it, and we will never back down from President Trump. I think he's going to be more popular than ever, and Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself," Lake said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!