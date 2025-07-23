Kari Lake to Newsmax: Dems Ignored Child Exploitation for Years

Democrats ignored child exploitation at the border and now are feigning outrage over Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, Kari Lake, senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"I got a lump in my throat thinking about that poor child that's been trapped in that life and knowing that there's tens of thousands — possibly upwards of more than 100,000 — who are trapped in really bad conditions, and the Democrats keep turning their head on it," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I don't care if you're a Democrat or Republican; you should care about children. This is a point where we should come together to protect our children."

"We just saw those children who are being used working in really almost what equates to slave labor on these drug farms in California," Lane said.

"And instead of folks in the uniparty and, you know, the 'never Trumpers,' they're all attacking [President Donald] Trump for wanting to get these kids out of that situation. And they're never saying, Wow, thank you for protecting the children."

On July 10, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents executed a search warrant for Glass House's farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo, court filings show.

The government said the business was being investigated for potential child labor, human trafficking, and other abuses. Agents found 14 children at one site. No information has been released about the minors.

The company has not been charged.

Federal and state laws allow children as young as 12 to work in agriculture under certain conditions, though no one under age 21 is allowed to work in the cannabis industry.

Lake also criticized media coverage of the Epstein case.

"You're right about all this Epstein stuff — all of these pictures, everything. This is all old news, but they have not been covering it. So to their viewers, it might be new information," she said.

"The Wall Street Journal has jumped the shark. It's sad to see that they have gone the way of all of these other networks like MSNBC, CNN — frankly, The New York Times and The Washington Post. They're all disreputable, and we can't trust any of them."

In April, a report from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General confirmed key findings by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about gaps in the Biden administration's handling of the unaccompanied alien children program.

The report found that over 500,000 minors entered the program during Biden's term, and many were released to unvetted adult sponsors amid surging cartel activity at the southern border.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

