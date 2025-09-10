Kari Lake to Newsmax: World 'Worse Place' Without Kirk

Kari Lake, senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, expressed grief and shock over the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

Lake, who shared a close friendship with Kirk forged on the campaign trail and at Turning Point events, told Newsmax on Wednesday the loss is a devastating blow to her, Kirk's family, and the conservative movement.

"I'm numb. I'm devastated. I'm hurt. And I'm very, very sad for Erika [Frantzve Kirk] and the children and our state, our country," Lake said. "I'm sad that things have gone so off the rails that we lost such an incredible leader."

She recalled the electrifying atmosphere he created at Turning Point events.

"He made it feel like you were at a rock concert. And you were celebrating America. You were celebrating political involvement."

Lake credited Kirk with transforming a generation of young people who were previously disengaged or "politically brainwashed."

"He took a generation of kids that weren't politically involved ... and he showed them how to be political activists in the best way," she said. "And not only did he show a young generation, he brought their parents along with them. He created the greatest political movement we've ever seen.

"I'm sickened that in front of a group of his generation who he has been inspiring, that he was taken out with an assassin's bullet," she said.

Lake called Kirk "an incredible husband, an incredible father, an incredible son, and an incredible Christian."

"He realized that there was so much more to life than just politics. There was your salvation," she said.

"He got thousands of others to come back to Christ — maybe people who strayed away and have come back."

Although she finds solace in believing Kirk is "with Christ now," Lake said, "Boy, does this world feel like a worse place without him."

