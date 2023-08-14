×
Tags: kari lake | border crisis | marxist revolution | joe biden | alejandro mayorkas | immigrants

Lake to Newsmax: Open Borders Are Biden's Marxist Takeover

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 08:44 PM EDT

Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas want the U.S. to have open borders as part of a Marxist takeover of the country.

"We're in the middle of a revolution, and we're about to turn into a Marxist country if we don't stand up and do something," Lake told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" and guest host Lidia Curanaj. "They've taken over our education. They've taken over our border. This is why they had to keep someone like me out because they knew my border plan was going to show these other governors how it's done."

Lake, who contends she was a victim of voter fraud in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, said if the federal government is not doing its job in protecting the border, it is up to the states. She brought up Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution, which recognizes a state's sovereign power to defend itself against an invasion.

"We don't need the federal government to tell us how to protect our border," Lake said. "We have an invasion going on at the border. That is a fact. Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 shows us that we can actually protect our own border, and we don't have governors who are willing to do that.

"For whatever reason, they're hooked to the teat of the federal government. They want their federal dollars coming. The people don't care about the federal dollars. They care about their safety and security."

Lake said keeping illegal immigrants "trapped" in the U.S. leads to violence and civil unrest, destabilizing cities, and making them untenable to live in.

"This is horrifying what's happening," Lake said. "We're going to eventually be at war if we don't stop this, and I think that's what they want. They want to bring down America, and they're using open borders to make that a reality."

Lake also mentioned the "thousands upon thousands of pounds of fentanyl" coming over the border to "poison and kill our young people."

"It makes me very nervous about our future, and that's why I stand up and fight every day," she said.

Lake, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, said the 2024 presidential election is vital to turn the tide in the right direction.

"I just fear if we don't get things right in this next election, we are done for as a country," Lake said. "That's what's on the line right now. So as everybody goes about their day-to-day life, it's time. You know your hair should be on fire right now, because that's where we are. We're in the final days of America if we don't get strong and stop this and pressure these do-nothing politicians who are driving us into the ground."


