Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'We Will Not Be Slowed' After Powder Scare

After a scare in which an unknown powdery substance was delivered to Kari Lake's headquarters, the Arizona gubernatorial nominee on Monday told Newsmax, "We will not be slowed down."

"My team's doing well, so far so good, but we're keeping an eye on them and monitoring their health because sometimes if it's a substance as dangerous," said Lake, on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You can see the effects of it days later, so we're keeping an eye on them."

Lake staffers on Sunday were exposed to a white powdery substance found in packages sent to her office. FBI and Phoenix police responded, collecting the two envelopes containing the substance. There were no reported injuries; however, the Lake headquarters has been shut down during the investigation.

"The FBI is investigating, and hopefully, we can find out who is responsible," said Lake. "This is very disturbing. It's unsettling to see the kind of attacks that have been going on to people in politics, but we will not be slowed down.

"We have two offices. Everything has been moved to our other office, and we are moving forward. We've got our foot on the pedal, and we are flooring it right up until election day tomorrow, getting people out to vote, reminding them they have to show up."

According to FiveThirtyEight, Lake is leading Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, by 2.6 percentage points.

"We've had polls showing us up 11 and nine points, and I think it's more likely that we have hundreds of people that show up for every event, sometimes more than 1000," Lake said. "The enthusiasm, it's like going to a Trump rally."

Lake said people voters are motivated after enduring economic turmoil under the Biden administration.

"You can't afford gas right now. We can't afford groceries. We are trying to save money or look at our 401K, and we see that disappearing before our eyes," said Lake.

Lake addressed the crime issue, saying Republicans, not Democrats, would improve safety and security in Arizona.

"The Democrats have lost their way," said Lake. "The party has left their platform, and they've moved right on to Marxism, and that's why we're seeing Democrats come our way and vote for us."

She remarked on the poor quality of Democrat candidates, then spoke about GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters and Secretary of State candidate Mark Fincham.

Masters trails Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., by a 1.6 percentage-points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Lake hopes to boost Masters and Fincham to the finish line.

"I want to lift the whole [Republican] team," said Lake. "Because when we lift the team, we get great leaders and great representation, then the people of Arizona do better."